Oldham County man charged, injuring victim during shooting practice

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man has been charged after an incident leaving a victim injured with a gunshot wound, sustained from an accidental fire during target shooting practice.
According to a press release from Oldham County Police, dispatch received a call around 6:40 p.m. to the 2500 block of Cedar Circle in Crestwood with reports of an individual with a gunshot wound.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 22-year-old female with a superficial gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the hospital and later released.
Investigators discovered that a neighbor, Horia Ciprian Dugala, 56, had been target shooting in his yard in the direction of the victim and three other individuals, one of which was a three-year-old child.
Dugala was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to Oldham County Jail and posted bond of $1500.
He will be back in court on November 13.
Oldham County Police are investigating.
