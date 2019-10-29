Pension crisis a big focus in KET governor debate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just a week away from Kentucky’s general election, Governor Matt Bevin and his Democratic challenger Andy Beshear faced off in another fiery debate on Monday.
This second to last forum aired on KET, where the discussion focused on a number of topics but delved deeply into the state’s pension crisis.
Beshear argued revenue from expanded gaming and medical marijuana could help solve the problem.
Bevin said he'd draw tax dollars by bringing business to the state, adding leaders of the Republican supermajority in the state senate are already tweeting Beshear's gaming plan would be dead on arrival.
"The reality is this is will never happen," Bevin said. "The legislature has been clear."
“This is the governor’s two closest friends in the legislature, two weeks from an election, tweeting something that they believe helps them,” Beshear responded. “It is time for expanded gaming.”
“Do you think they’re wrong?” Bevin replied. “Do you think they’re wrong?”
That discussion shifted to teacher pay and pensions.
Bevin stated he's the only governor to fully fund teacher pensions.
Beshear said he wants pay raises for teachers, which he added was something that can be budgeted for if valued.
Bevin questioned how Beshear would fund the teacher pay raise.
The debate over what was and wasn’t the truth surfaced repeatedly, as the two hurled political lines at each other, sharpened from debates past.
The two discussed a statement made at a debate this weekend over people committing suicide in casinos.
“Did you say, every night, somewhere in America, someone takes their life in a casino?” Beshear asked Bevin.
"A casino yes, not on a casino floor," Bevin responded.
The moderator then asked what the difference was.
"Because, in casinos, you have casino rooms, you have parking lots, atriums," Bevin replied.
To watch the debate in full, visit KET’s website.
The two candidates will face off for their last scheduled debate Tuesday at Northern Kentucky University.
