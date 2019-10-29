Police investigating shooting in southwest Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near the area of Valley Village off Dixie Highway.
According to Metrosafe, police received calls around 6:47 p.m. to the 13400 block of Horncastle Way with reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one victim with a gunshot wound.
LMPD said the victim has been transported to University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Detectives have begun questioning witnesses in the area.
There is no suspects or motives for the shooting at the moment.
LMPD is still investigating at the scene.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
