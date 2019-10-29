Sheriffs collecting items for annual Cram the Cruiser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office will partner with area Dollar General stores to fill their cruisers for those in need.
The second annual Cram the Cruiser event will start Nov. 1.
Suggested donations include non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, paper products and toys.
A marked Sheriff’s Office cruiser will be parked at the following Dollar General locations on the following days and will be unlocked during the business hours of the Dollar General store:
- Symsonia: Nov. 1-3
- 212 KY 131: Nov. 4-6
- Farmington: Nov. 7-9
- 1515 West Broadway: Nov. 10-12
- Charles Drive: Nov. 13-15
- 3854 SR 45 North: Nov. 16-18
- 920 Paducah Road: Nov. 19-21
- Fancy Farm: Nov. 22-24
- Wingo: Nov. 25-27
- Lynnville: Nov. 28-30
Deputies will deliver the items to those in need through the Food Pantry/Need Line, the Community Christmas Connection and the Mayfield Lighthouse.
