Student charged following latest videotaped fight at Iroquois High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fight between a student and a teacher at Iroquois High School has led to an arrest.
A JCPS spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the student was charged in connection to the fight that made the viral rounds on social media Monday. The fight that took place in a classroom was recorded on cellphone video.
The student has not been identified.
It was the third fight at Iroquois that has been passed around social media just this school year.
