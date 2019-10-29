UofL Health releases new names for KentuckyOne Health properties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has announced new names for facilities it will acquire from KentuckyOne Health once the deal to acquire assets is completed on November 1.
Jewish Hospital will become a second location of UofL Hospital and operating under the name UofL Hospital - Jewish Campus.
Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Our Lady of Peace, which are currently operating as Catholic facilities, will see their names changed to UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and UofL Health – Peace Hospital.
UofL said the name changes were requested by the Archdiocese of Louisville because the hospitals will no longer be operated as Catholic facilities.
Other former KentuckyOne Health system names will be modified as follows:
- UofL Health - Frazier Rehab Institute
- UofL Health - Rudd Heart and Lung Center
- UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital
- UofL Health - Medical Center Southwest
- UofL Health - Medical Center South (Shepherdsville)
- UofL Health - Medical Center East
- UofL Health - Medical Center Northeast
UofL says physician practices currently part of the KentuckyOne Medical Group will also be renamed under the UofL Physicians brand to reflect new alignment with UofL Health.
Signage change at the former KentuckyOne facilities will begin this week, but Uofl says it will be a gradual process that could take weeks or months to finish.
No interruptions or delays in care are expected due to the transfer of assets.
