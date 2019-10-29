Upon Further Review: Kentucky stewards’ rulings prompt questions about consistency, drug use

The other item that stands out when analyzing the stewards’ rulings is the number of drug-test failures by horses who win. One hundred and thirty eight of the 333 stewards’ rulings we analyzed over the past three years (41 percent) were drug-related. WAVE 3 News found infractions as bad as a search of trainers Jerry and Amanda Dimmett’s barn at Turfway Park in January that found injectable medications, hypodermic syringes and needles netting them 90-day suspensions. Sixty six of those 138 rulings involving drug-test failures over the past three years, roughly half, were at Turfway Park.