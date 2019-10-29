UPS hosting hiring blitz Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the annual holiday shipping rush.
UPS Worldport in Louisville will hire 2,600 people to work primarily as package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.
The one-day hiring fair will also offer opportunities for permanent positions with interviews conducted on the spot.
Starting pay is $14 an hour with bonuses of up to $150 per week.
Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can apply online by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.