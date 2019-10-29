UPS hosting hiring blitz Friday

UPS hosting hiring blitz Friday
UPS is looking for 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide. (Source: UPS)
By Sydney Harbin | October 29, 2019 at 12:29 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 12:33 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS will hire 100,000 seasonal employees ahead of the annual holiday shipping rush.

UPS Worldport in Louisville will hire 2,600 people to work primarily as package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers.

The one-day hiring fair will also offer opportunities for permanent positions with interviews conducted on the spot.

Starting pay is $14 an hour with bonuses of up to $150 per week.

Those who are unable to attend a hiring fair can apply online by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.