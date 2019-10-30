Brightspring honors veterans in commencement ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A health service organization in Louisville honored military veterans who have joined their team as employees.
Brightspring Health Services hosted their VETS commencement ceremony Wednesday celebrating those who have served.
The event highlighted 2019 veteran and military family recruitment achievements as well as their recruitment goals for hiring veterans for next year.
BrightSpring CEO John Rousseau joined special guest, Rob Givens, retired USAF Brigadier General, to address the importance of veteran hiring and the opportunities that exist in the workforce.
“The veteran population and those who have served are a well-trained population. They’re very committed, very conscientious,” BrightSpring CEO John Rousseau said. “We’ve seen from our own employees how great of a contribution they can make to the organization.”
Brightspring said they hope to hire another 2,500 veterans by 2025.
