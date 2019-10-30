Bullitt East wins national award for Unified Sports program

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - One WAVE Country school is getting national recognition for what they’re doing in their school and on the scoreboard, but the banner they’re getting isn’t about winning.
On Wednesday, Bullitt East High School unveiled the banner that will be going up in honor of their Unified Sports program. the program allows students of all intellectual abilities to compete in sports together.
The event was run by ESPN's Mike Golic Jr. and athletes were greeted by a message from UofL men's head basketball coach Chris Mack. But it was the athletes that took the court against Fern Creek that stole the show on this day.
"Everybody, when they see my kids out in the hallway, they're always giving high fives," said Tiffany Darnell, a special education teacher at Bullitt East.
Darnell said the Bullitt East community has been so supportive, and everyone has gotten behind them and the Special Olympics of Kentucky, because that's just the Charger Way.
"It's one of the coolest things we have here at Bullitt East," said Katie Hoben, an instructional assistant, "but I think what's even cooler is that everyone as a whole is so inclusive as far as that banner means just as much as any banner we have in here."
Bullitt East is one of only five schools across the entire country to win this award.
