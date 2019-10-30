College faculty member charged with indecent exposure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A college faculty member was suspended following allegations he exposed himself to people at a creek.
Paul Hall was charged with indecent exposure after police were called on a report he was exposing himself to witnesses in a creek off Alta Vista Road.
When officers arrived, Hall was detained by the witnesses. He had an abrasion on his arm that witnesses told police he got while he tried to run from them.
According to Sullivan University’s website, Hall taught mathematics.
Sullivan University released a statement Wednesday that read:
“Sullivan University has been made aware of the disturbing allegations, including those posted on social media, about a faculty member. While this matter is under investigation, the faculty member has been suspended. The University has not made a determination of guilt or wrongdoing, but rather we made the choice of a suspension immediately after learning of the allegations yesterday evening out of an abundance of caution for the welfare of our students, faculty, and staff. We are currently gathering additional information and attempting to verify the allegations in order to ensure the matter is handled appropriately. Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our students, staff, faculty and the community at large, and behavior of the sort described on the social media post will never be tolerated by this university.”
