Estopinal Big 4 Plaza unveiled in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The mastermind behind Big Four Station, Wayne Estopinal, was honored in Jeffersonville, nearly one year after his death.
Estopinal Big 4 Plaza was unveiled on Wednesday.
Estopinal was the man behind the award-winning design of the park. He was killed when a small plane crashed in Memphis, Indiana last year.
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore sang praises of Estopinal at the unveiling.
“When you have the impact that Wayne had you’re not gone, you’re still around, and Wayne will live on here forever,” Moore said.
Along with being a prominent architect, Estopinal was also the founder of Lou City FC.
