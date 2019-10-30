UPDATE: Indiana DNR confirms body found in Ohio River as missing woman Shanaira Selden

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: Indiana Department of Natural Resources has also confirmed on Tuesday night through press release Shanaira Selden’s body was recovered from the Ohio River on Sunday. The cause of death is pending additional testing and toxicology results.
The mother of a missing woman told WAVE 3 News prior to official confirmation that the body of a woman found dead in the Ohio River on Sunday was her daughter.
Shanaira Selden, 25, has been missing since October 19. Shameka Sells-Moore, her mother, says that she left without her cellphone, her hijab and prayer beads.
Sells-Moore placed hundreds of flyers over West Louisville looking for Selden, but spoke with WAVE 3 News to confirm the body found over the weekend was her missing daughter.
PREVIOUS STORY: Body found in Ohio River puts family of missing woman on edge
The family is still waiting on information on how Selden died, but they told us tonight there were no obvious signs of trauma.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.