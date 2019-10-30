Following incidents, Hillcrest homeowners ask for respect this Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If someone’s neighbors were zombies and they saw a severed head when they looked out their window, they might be driven to move.
But that's not how Katie Kubitskey sees it.
"This was definitely a real estate plus for me when I bought the house," Kubitskey said.
She’s lived on Hillcrest Avenue for five years now. This Halloween, she has decked out her yard to the style of ‘Hocus Pocus’.
“The famous ‘Hocus Pocus’ book, as they talk about it in the movie, that I just made out of molding clay and cheap paint,” she said describing handmade decorations.
She said the neighborhood has been going all out for 25 years now. They expect 4,000 visitors on Halloween night alone.
Living on the spooky street, Kubitskey doesn't scare easily, but there is something else keeping her up at night.
"As things grow in popularity on the street, of course, there is some bad behavior that is bound to happen," she said.
She said this month, neighbors have reported stolen decorations, damage to their property and people urinating on their homes.
"We want to remind people to respect the properties," Kubitskey said. "This is not a city-sponsored event or anything. This is just neighbors that love to do this."
She said unless specifically invited into someones yard, visitors should stay on the sidewalk.
She also encourages visitors to bring canned goods to donate to United Crescent Hill Ministries.
"We're really just trying to keep it as peaceful and enjoyable as possible for everyone," she said. "So, we can continue to do it for 25 more years."
On Hillcrest, Trick-or-Treating will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween.
Neighbors said they’ve all pitched in to have sheriffs clear the street when its over.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.