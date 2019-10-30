Ford announces safety recall for vehicles built at Kentucky Truck Plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford has issued a safety recall for two vehicles built at the Kentucky Truck Plant.
The Ford Expedition, built on September 5 and 6, 2010 and the Lincoln Navigator, built on September 6, 2019, are recalled. The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S36.
Dealers will verify that the rear toe-link-to-frame fasteners are tightened to the correct torque, check and adjust the rear toe alignment and inspect the rear tires for abnormal wear and replace, if necessary.
This is what stabilizes your car and keeps it on the ground during turns. If it becomes disconnected the risk of crashing is increased.
Owners of the vehicle can take it to any Ford dealer to have it checked.
