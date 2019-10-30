FORECAST: Rainy Wednesday and Halloween

ALERTS:
- TODAY & THURSDAY – Rain likely at times with 0.25” to 0.75” likely for most, 1”+ for a few. Wind gusts 20 to 30 MPH possible.
- FREEZE WATCH: for most of WAVE Country from 11 PM Thursday through 11 AM Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Showers roll into WAVE Country this morning; the rain may be heavy at times.
The rain and clouds limit afternoon highs to the upper 50s and low 60s. Showers continue through this evening before we see a brief break.
Rain becomes widespread early Thursday morning as the cold front gets closer. Winds increase during this time, gusting to near 30 mph. Temperatures drop considerably Thursday; from the 50s and 60s in the morning, into the upper 30s and low 40s around trick-or-treating time.
The rain pushes east during the afternoon and evening. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Thursday night as moisture wraps around the low-pressure system and frigid air continues to race into the region.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s Friday morning; because of this, a Freeze Watch is in effect. The cold air lasts through the weekend, with highs only in the upper 40s and low 50s on both days.
