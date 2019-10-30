House catches fire in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames at a home in the Portland neighborhood.
The fire was reported in the 600 block of North 25th Street around 6:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Louisville Fire and Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said fire was found on the first and second floors of the home.
Cooper said the home was vacant and had a storefront on the bottom story.
It took 24 firefighters 12 minutes to put out the flames.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
