Indiana beats Gannon 84-54 in exhibition

(WAVE) - Indiana improved to 27-0 in exhibition games against non-NCAA Division I opponents in the last 15 years with an 84-54 win over Gannon University on Tuesday night in Bloomington.
The Hoosiers trailed late in the first half, but closed the first 20 minutes on a 9-0 run to lead by eight at the break. IU shot 54% from the field for the game.
Junior forward Justin Smith led Indiana with 18 points, hitting all five of his shots. Four other Hoosiers scored in double figures - Armaan Franklin and Trayce Jackson-Davis each had 12. Damezi Anderson and Race Thompson each had 10.
Sophomore Rob Phinisee finished with five points, one rebound, one steal and a block in 14 minutes. He just returned to practice on Monday after battling an abdominal strain.
Senior guard Devonte Green did not play. He has been battling a hamstring injury.
The Hoosiers host Western Illinois on Tuesday, November 5, at 7 p.m.
