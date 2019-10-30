Indiana Court of Appeals denies sentence appeal for convicted child molester Michael Begin

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana Court of Appeals has denied a sentence reduction for a Jeffersonville man serving a 120-year sentence for molesting 20 children, the News and Tribune reports.
In April, Michael Begin, 20, was sentenced 100 years served, 20 on strict probation, for pleading guilty to 40 charges of child molestation. The victims were all between the ages of 3 and 8-years-old. The abuse happened between January and October 2017.
In May, Begin’s attorney’s filed an appeal, requesting his sentence to be lowered to 60-years, served in a combination of prison time, community corrections and strict probation. His attorneys argued the punish was too severe.
The appeal also asked the Court of Appeals to consider Begin’s background of being an Eagle Scout, his volunteering with adults with disabilities and he had graduated high school, despite being arrested on the charges while still a student.
The Court of Appeals, however, disagreed, saying the nature of the crimes Begin was convicted of overshadowing any prior marks of good character.
There is a chance that Begin’s attorneys take the case to the Indiana Supreme Court.
Begin is housed at the Miami Correctional Facility at Grissom Joint Air Reserve Base in Bunker Hill, Ind. His earliest release date is Oct. 18, 2092.
