John Schnatter blasts Papa John’s leadership, pizza in New York Post guest column

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Papa John’s founder and former chairman John Schnatter published a candid take on his former company in a guest column in Tuesday’s New York Post.
Schnatter resigned last year following reports that he used a racial slur during a conference call.
In the Post column, he shared what he thought were the shortcomings of the pizza chain.
Schnatter wrote about the call that led to his ouster, and how instead of being given the benefit of the doubt, “unnamed sources reversed the meaning and intent" of his words to damage him.
He went on to say his decision to leave has left the company struggling without his expertise:
Schnatter closed the column with hopes that in the upcoming report for the company on Nov. 5, the numbers would improve because “a lot rides on what it says.”
