Louisville family sues city, officers after SWAT raids home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD raid at a West Louisville home last October has led to a lawsuit. The family in the home said police smashed their front door, used explosive devices and held them at gunpoint, but didn't find anything illegal.
The lawsuit names Louisville Metro, LMPD Detective Joseph Tapp and other unknown SWAT officers, claiming there was so probable cause for the raid.
"This shouldn't happen to any family and we want to make sure it doesn't happen again," Attorney Josh Rose said.
The lawsuit, filed by Ashlea Burr and Mario Daughtery, says fourteen LMPD SWAT officers raided their home "without reasonable advance warning, knocking or probable cause, including breaking the glass front door."
It claims the officers drew assault rifles on the couple and the three children, ages 13 and 14, who were at the home. The family believed they were being robbed.
"The swat team busted the door down one morning unexpectedly," Rose said. "Broke the glass, used exploding devices, pulled an assault rifles on the children and really shook up my clients. There was no probable cause or justification for the raid."
A search warrant affidavit states LMPD received information about a man, named Anthony, who was growing and selling marijuana in the front bedroom of the home.
A detective conducted surveillance on the home on multiple occasions and said he smelled marijuana coming from the home on more than one occasion.
The lawsuit states "the search did not reveal evidence of growing marijuana."
Rose provided WAVE 3 News with a copy of the body camera video. The lawsuit states the footage was "almost completely redacted visually and audibly" until the raid was over.
In the body cam video, you can see and hear one of the 14-year-old girls crying while sitting on the ground outside the home. The lawsuit states she attempted to run to her grandmother’s home next door but claimed officers drew their assault rifles on her, yelling commands at her to get on the ground in the rain.
“It shook them up,” Rose said about the experience for his clients. “The kids have been to counseling because of it. They lock their bedroom doors at night. When they hear knocks on the door, they go right back to this place. They cry when they talk about it. So it’s a very traumatic experience for them.”
The lawsuit said the raid violated the family's Fourth Amendment right.
WAVE 3 News reached out to LMPD for comment. They said they do not comment on pending litigation.
