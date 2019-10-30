Louisville Leopard Percussionists presented with $10 thousand grant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Leopard Percussionists group has been given a big financial boost from cable TV network Ovation.
Ovation, whose programming focuses on the arts, has given the percussionist group a $10 thousand grant in order to help fund future projects.
The Leopards are a nationally acclaimed performance ensemble comprised of children from grades 2 through 9, and reside from over 49 schools in and around the Louisville area.
They are currently housed at Spalding University, and the money will help pay for building rent and utilities, as well as travel funds for future concerts.
Their most popular performance, a cover of the song Crazy Train, got attention and praise from rock star Ozzy Osbourne.
