Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/30

Our first significant “weather whiplash” of the season is still on track ...for Halloween.
For the rest of today expect passing areas of moderate/heavy rain to pass through. Watch out for hydroplaning on area roads. Temperatures are not going to move much today.
Tonight, expect a relative lull in the radar trends with only spotty showers/drizzle. That is until the late night period. That is when the next surge of moderate/heavy rain pushes in.
Thursday (Halloween), we start off with that area of steady rain with even some thunder possible south of the BG/WK Parkways. It will turn windy as well. By mid-morning, most of the steadier rain will start pulling east of I-65. To the west, the temperature drop will begin...quickly.
In fact, expect temperatures to fall steadily from sunrise to sunset with temperatures around 60° in the morning ....dropping to about 40° by the time the PM rush begins. The wind will be strong as well.
As we move into the evening, the temperature drop will continue with widespread 30s after sunset. As a result, the wind will push wind chills down into the 20s during the evening. It is worth noting there does appear to be enough moisture around near sunset for another batch of either drizzle or light snow showers. No travel issues from anything frozen but it will certainly get the attention of many out there.
A hard freeze is likely by Friday morning with the weekend overall on the chilly side.
