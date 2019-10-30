NICU babies celebrate Halloween with first costume

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital showed off their first Halloween costumes Wednesday.
Dressing babies in Halloween costumes gives parents a chance to celebrate their newborns, as well as feel like they're part of the outside world.
The costumes are provided by families or the NICU, and some are made by hospital employees and volunteers.
The caregivers in the Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital NICU are on track to help around 800 small or ill babies this year.
The Level III unit has multiple specialists on hand to provide care, including neonatologists, specially trained neonatal nurses and respiratory therapists. Other expertise is available to help with issues these children may face such as radiology, pediatric pharmacists, pediatric ophthalmologists, speech and occupational therapists, nutritionists and lactation consultants.
