Nwora leads #5 UofL to 75-65 win exhibition win over Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Preseason ACC Player of the Year Jordan Nwora scored 28 points as UofL ended the game on a 13-3 run to beat Division II power Bellarmine 75-65.
The Knights led 35-33 at halftime. Senior Alex Cook, a Male High grad, scored 20 points and pulled down 9 rebounds.
The Cards played without starting center Steven Enoch, out with a thigh bruise. They were already without two other key players. Malik Williams is recovering from a broken foot and freshman David Johnson from shoulder surgery.
“It’s a little bit different for us right because we’re playing without two of our better players and our bigger guys and guys that we would have tried to pound the ball into at least, with Malik and Steven, but be that as it may, it was a great test for our team,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “I thought we took a step forward from the game, the scrimmage against Ohio State, as I told our team, we need to, because it’s for real starting a week from tonight.”
The Cards season opener is next Tuesday at Miami. It is also their ACC opener.
Bellarmine showed it could very well compete for another National Championship in it’s final season in NCAA Division II.
“My message to them after the game was very simple. You learn from this,” Bellarmine head coach Scotty Davenport said. “This incredbile teaching, learning opportunity tonight, there’s no limit, no limit to this basketball team.”
The Knights will begin the transition to NCAA Division I next season as a member of the ASUN Conference.
UofL also got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Manual High grad Dwayne Sutton and 17 points and 9 rebounds from freshman Samuell Williamson.
Ben Weyer added 15 points for Bellarmine and sophomore Dylan Penn 12.
