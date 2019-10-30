Oldham County police asking homeowners with security cameras to help solve crimes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Police Department is enlisting neighbors to help them solve crimes by using home surveillance cameras.
It’s no secret that cameras are everywhere. Doorbell cameras especially have become incredibly popular among homeowners.
The little devices have been helping police all over the country solve high-profile cases. And now, Oldham County police are jumping on board after several of their own suspects were identified by home-security cameras.
“The point of having it is keeping our family safe and keeping our neighborhood safe, so if they want to tap into that as a resource, why not?” Katie Buhts asked.
Homeowners like Buhts are asked to sign up online, helping police compile a list of cameras in the community they can ask to look at. Signing up does not give police direct access to your camera.
The sign-up link was posted on Facebook on Monday, and police say in the first hour, 30 people signed up.
Since then, 60 more have also joined in.
“If something happened across the street and my Ring (video doorbell) happened to catch it, I’d be happy to help a neighbor out,” Buhts said.
If a crime happens in your area, police would reach out to you and ask you if your camera was recording at that time, and then they’d ask you for a copy of that footage.
You have the right to say no, but police are hopeful you’ll help them.
“If you have that data available, why not use it to put to good use, instead of just, ‘Hey, your Amazon delivery is here,’” homeowner Kelly Smith said.
The doorbell cameras don’t just capture whoever rings them; they can also capture movement, even what’s going on across the street, but you have to adjust the settings.
For police, even knowing your camera didn’t capture anything can help. It helps track movement and build timelines.
The list isn’t public, so no one can access any of your personal information.
Homeowners can sign up for the program by clicking or tapping here.
