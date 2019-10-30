Oldham County Police Department launching crime deterrent program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Oldham County Police Department wants homeowners with security cameras to help keep neighborhoods safe.
The department is asking homeowners with security cameras to voluntarily register it with them.
The goal of the program is to be a crime prevention tool while encouraging a partnership between the Oldham County Police Department and the community it serves.
Anyone who registers their camera with the Oldham County Police Department must agree to the terms and conditions below.
- If the Oldham County Police Department believes homeowners footage will help in an investigation, officers will contact you using the information provided by you at the time of registration, to request the appropriate video surveillance footage.
- Any and all video surveillance footage shall continue to remain the homeowners property until it is requested by the Oldham County Police Department and collected by the Oldham County Police Department.
- Participation in this program shall not be an obligation to release any surveillance video to the Oldham County Police Department upon request.
- Footage from your security camera containing or related to criminal activity collected by the Oldham County Police Department could be used as evidence.
- Under no circumstances shall participants act as an agent and/or employee of the Oldham County Police Department through this program.
Homeowners can sign up for the program by clicking or tapping here.
