Pets get dressed up for Pawsome Halloween Contest at Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween goes to the dogs (and cats) during the Pawsome Halloween pet costume contest at Mid City Mall on Tuesday.
The annual event, held at the Valu Market in the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road, lets furry friends dress up in Halloween costumes and compete for various treats and prizes.
There were eight different divisions for pets to compete.
Members of Ballard High School’s Animal Relief Club judged the contest.
Proceeds from the event benefit the non-profit organization Tyson’s Chance, an animal rescue that helps senior and special needs animals find homes.
