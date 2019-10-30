Police looking for driver of white Mercedes after shooting at KFC

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police in Shelbyville are looking for a woman who they believe shot a gun through a drive-thru window at a fast food restaurant.
The shooting happened Monday around 11:50 a.m. at the KFC in Shelbyville. Shelbyville police said the driver of a Mercedes got into some sort of verbal altercation with staff, received food items, pulled forward and fired her gun one time.
The bullet hit the drive-thru window and shattered the glass.
Police said the driver drove off at a high rate of speed toward Boone Station Road and then toward Interstate 64.
No one inside the restaurant was hurt.
On Wednesday, the drive-thru window was boarded up and the KFC was open for business.
Police are looking for the driver of the newer model white Mercedes with black rims. Police said the car had Georgia plates. Officers believe the driver and passenger in the vehicle may have been driving through the area.
There are security cameras on the restaurant and police are looking into that. They are also following up on leads.
The suspect could face multiple charges of wanton endangerment.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Shelbyville police.
