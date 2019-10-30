Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11 schedule

Here’s the schedule for Week 11 of Touchdown Friday Night.
October 30, 2019 at 7:29 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 7:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 11 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Metcalfe County at Atherton

Anderson County at Bardstown

Trinity at Bowling Green

Bullitt Central at Christian Academy

Oldham County at Collins

Male at Manual

Fort Campbell at Eminence

Jeffersontown at Fairdale

Walton-Verona at Holy Cross

Greenwood at John Hardin

Campbellsville at Kentucky Country Day

Elizabethtown at Lloyd Memorial

DeSales at Meade County

Nelson County at Marion County

Spencer County at Henry County

PRP at North Hardin

LaRue County at Russell County

Doss at Seneca

Iroquois at Shawnee

Bullitt East at Shelby County

Central Hardin at South Oldham

Valley at Southern

St. Xavier (Cincinnati) at St. Xavier

Eastern at Waggener

North Oldham at Woodford County

INDIANA (Playoffs)

New Albany at Jeffersonville

Seymour at Franklin Community

Triton Central at Paoli

Charlestown at Lawrenceburg

Center Grove at Columbus East

Columbus North at Franklin Central

Evansville Central at Jasper

Providence at Eastern

Bedford North Lawrence at Floyd Central

