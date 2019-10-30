Touchdown Friday Night: Week 11 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 11 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Metcalfe County at Atherton
Anderson County at Bardstown
Trinity at Bowling Green
Bullitt Central at Christian Academy
Oldham County at Collins
Male at Manual
Fort Campbell at Eminence
Jeffersontown at Fairdale
Walton-Verona at Holy Cross
Greenwood at John Hardin
Campbellsville at Kentucky Country Day
Elizabethtown at Lloyd Memorial
DeSales at Meade County
Nelson County at Marion County
Spencer County at Henry County
PRP at North Hardin
LaRue County at Russell County
Doss at Seneca
Iroquois at Shawnee
Bullitt East at Shelby County
Central Hardin at South Oldham
Valley at Southern
St. Xavier (Cincinnati) at St. Xavier
Eastern at Waggener
North Oldham at Woodford County
INDIANA (Playoffs)
New Albany at Jeffersonville
Seymour at Franklin Community
Triton Central at Paoli
Charlestown at Lawrenceburg
Center Grove at Columbus East
Columbus North at Franklin Central
Evansville Central at Jasper
Providence at Eastern
Bedford North Lawrence at Floyd Central
