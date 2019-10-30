Trick-or-Treat Times in your community

Trick-or-Treat Times in your community
Find trick-or-treat times for your community. (Source: Pexels)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 29, 2019 at 8:56 PM EDT - Updated October 29 at 8:59 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With rain expected early in the day on Halloween, many community leaders are keeping a close eye on the forecast. But unlike in 2018, no cities in WAVE Country have moved trick-or-treating because of the weather.

Designated trick-or-treat times and dates often vary by neighborhood.

In some cities including Metro Louisville, there is no designated time.

Below is a list of official trick-or-treat times for 2019. It will be updated as new information comes in.

Kentucky

Hardin County

- Muldraugh: October 31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Jefferson County

- Hillcrest: October 31, 5:00-9:00 p.m.

- Mall St. Matthews: October 31, 5:00-7:00 p.m.

- Norton Commons: October 31

Nelson County

- Bardstown: October 31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Oldham County

- LaGrange: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Shelby County

- Shelbyville: October 31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Indiana

Clark County

- Charlestown: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

- Clarksville: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

- Jeffersonville: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.

- Sellersburg: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Floyd County

- New Albany: October 31, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

- Georgetown: October 31, 6:00-8:30 p.m.

Washington County

- Campbellsburg: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Pekin: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

- Salem: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.