Trick-or-Treat Times in your community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With rain expected early in the day on Halloween, many community leaders are keeping a close eye on the forecast. But unlike in 2018, no cities in WAVE Country have moved trick-or-treating because of the weather.
Designated trick-or-treat times and dates often vary by neighborhood.
In some cities including Metro Louisville, there is no designated time.
Below is a list of official trick-or-treat times for 2019. It will be updated as new information comes in.
Kentucky
Hardin County
- Muldraugh: October 31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Hillcrest: October 31, 5:00-9:00 p.m.
- Mall St. Matthews: October 31, 5:00-7:00 p.m.
- Norton Commons: October 31
Nelson County
- Bardstown: October 31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Oldham County
- LaGrange: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
Shelby County
- Shelbyville: October 31, 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Indiana
Clark County
- Charlestown: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Clarksville: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Jeffersonville: October 31, 6:00-9:00 p.m.
- Sellersburg: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Floyd County
- New Albany: October 31, 6:00-8:30 p.m.
- Georgetown: October 31, 6:00-8:30 p.m.
Washington County
- Campbellsburg: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- Pekin: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
- Salem: October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.