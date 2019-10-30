Walmart says alcohol can now be included in pickup orders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Walmart shoppers now don’t even need to leave their cars to pick up their favorite beers or wines.
The discount-retail giant announced Wednesday that alcoholic products can now be included in the chain’s Grocery Pickup orders at 2,000 locations in 29 states.
Seven of those locations are in Louisville, with at least nine others in La Grange, Shelbyville, Elizabethtown and other areas across WAVE Country.
“No matter what’s on your shopping list, Walmart Grocery Pickup is helping our customers keep time in their busy schedules,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of Walmart’s digital operations. “Now, without ever leaving their car, customers can pick up the perfect bottle of wine for dinner or beer for the big game. That’s something worth raising a glass to.”
Walmart said in a release that “shoppers can select a wide variety of wine and beer options, in accordance with state and local regulations, often including regional or local brands. Select locations also allow for the pickup of spirits, depending on local laws.”
The Louisville and other area locations are listed below:
+ 3795 E John Rowan Blvd, Bardstown, KY 40004
+ 500 Taylorsville Rd, Shelbyville, KY 40065
+ 3706 Diann Marie Rd, Louisville, KY 40241
+ 1015 New Moody Ln, La Grange, KY 40031
+ 12981 Shelbyville Rd, Middletown, KY 40243
+ 175 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40214
+ 2020 Bashford Manor Ln, Louisville, KY 40218
+ 1801 Elizabethtown Rd, Leitchfield, KY 42754
+ 11901 Standiford Plaza Dr, Louisville, KY 40229
+ 100 Walmart Dr, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
+ 1165 Walmart Way, Radcliff, KY 40160
+ 7101 Cedar Springs Blvd, Louisville, KY 40291
+ 545 Conestoga Parkway Lot 1, Shepherdsville, KY 40165
+ 3106 Canton Street, Hopkinsville, KY 42240
+ 143 Thierman Ln, Louisville, KY 40207
+ 4840 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40219
