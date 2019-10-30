Woman searched desperately for missing daughter, now confirmed dead: ‘It breaks my heart’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The discovery of a body in the Ohio River raised fears for a family searching for a missing Louisville woman, fears that have come to fruition.
The body was identified as 25-year-old Shanaira Selden.
“It breaks my heart: it does,” said Shanaira’s mother, Shameka Sells-Moore. “It breaks my heart.”
Sells-Moore said she had been searching endlessly with a crew of friends and family all over Louisville since her daughter disappeared Oct. 19.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources confirmed late Tuesday night that the body that was discovered Sunday afternoon near Silver Creek was Selden.
“I have moments when I just break down or people around me break down because she’s so very loved, but now, just, I’m numb,” Sells-Moore said.
Shanaira’s 4-year-old son Ayden died in a car accident last year.
Shameka now mourns two loved ones -- her grandson and her daughter.
“As much as I’m sad for myself, I’m sad for everybody else too because I just know how much they love her,” Sells-Moore said.
Shameka said her daughter had a great love of people.
After the loss of her son, Shanaira became strong and her love for children grew. She was inspired to become a midwife.
Shanaira’s death is still under investigation.
Shameka said she hopes the any unconfirmed theories will stop.
“If you want to mourn with us, mourn with us, we welcome you with open arms,” Sells-Moore said. “But not with speculation. My mourning is not going to change. It’s going to be the same regardless of how it happened.”
The pictures and videos they left behind are something Shameka said she will always treasure.
“She had a beautiful singing voice, ambitious, she was just a really good girl,” Sells-Moore said. “As she went on in life she became more aware of how she could add to the people around her.”
The family is in the process of making funeral arrangements. WAVE3.com will post those details when they become available.
