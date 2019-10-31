Beshear hits 5 Kentucky towns Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With just a few days left before Election Day, candidates are making their final pushes for votes.
In the race for governor, Democratic candidate Andy Beshear was traveling across the state on the Team Kentucky bus Thursday.
He stopped in five cities to talk and meet with voters whom he hopes will help him unseat incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.
At Bub’s Cafe in Elizabethtown, he met with people whom he says want new leadership in Frankfort.
“All around Kentucky, we see an energy like you’re seeing here today,” he told the crowd. “People are ready for a governor that listens more than he talks, that solves more problems than he creates, and would never engage in the type of bullying and name calling that Matt Bevin has, but instead can bring us together to move us forward.”
Election Day is Tuesday.
