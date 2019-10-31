Beshear says he’s ready to beat Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just days before the election, Attorney General Andy Beshear walked into a coffee shop on Louisville's busy Bardstown Road and was greeted by enthusiastic chants of "Andy, Andy."
The moment was part of a brief campaign stop on a planned statewide bus tour as the candidate rallies his supporters and works to reach independent and undecided voters.
“Are we ready?” Beshear asked the crowd. “Are you ready to fight for teachers? Are we ready to fight for health care? Are you ready to beat Matt Bevin?”
“Me too,” he said as people cheered.
Beshear said he plans to accomplish what many political observers would normally consider impossible. In a state where Donald Trump won with 62 percent of the vote in 2016, Beshear, a Democrat, is attempting to unseat an incumbent governor who has the explicit support of the president.
A Mason-Dixon poll released in mid-October showed the race tied.
This week, momentum is everything.
Gov. Matt Bevin will benefit from visits from both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the final days before the Nov. 5 election.
When asked about the potential impact, Beshear had a quick response.
“It says with his disastrous record of tearing people off of healthcare, attacking our educators and illegally trying to cut pensions, he cannot get re-elected on his own record,” Beshear said. “He is having to hide behind others.”
The national media continues to cover the race closely as pundits see it as a bellwether for races in 2020. Beshear’s path to victory depends on a coalition of support crossing party lines.
The challenge is winning over people who voted for Trump without softening his own democratic base.
“I don’t think this race is about anything going on nationally,” Beshear said. “I think it’s about what’s going on in the homes all across Kentucky.”
It is a strategy that Beshear hopes will bring him an election-day victory as he focuses on issues including public education, health care and jobs.
