Bevin campaigning hard to stay in governor’s mansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It's coming up fast.
Tuesday is Election Day.
From morning to night, we’ve seen a lot of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin lately.
He told WAVE 3 News recently that he’s out doing the business of the Bluegrass state, but there’s no doubt he’s hitting the campaign trail hard in a final push to get voters to the polls on Nov. 5.
He’s battled with Kentucky teachers, and for a while, held the title as the nation’s most unpopular Governor. But at crunch time, Bevin is polling neck and neck with Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
The governor’s recent attendance at big events like the 45th annual Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo) conference, proves he’s a fighter capable of throwing serious punches.
As he has at other events, Bevin takes the opportunity to point out every time Beshear isn’t there.
“He’s thumbed his nose repeatedly, which, frankly, seems odd to me,” Bevin said of Beshear, as he stood alone on the stage in front of a huge crowd at the Galt House Hotel that was hosting the KACo convention. Bevin knows how and when to make his move, telling the same crowd that a prison in Floyd County will soon open to address the problem of serious overcrowding there.
“What it will do is relieve some of the pressure from some of your county jails,” he told the crowd of elected officials. A round of applause followed.
Like Beshear, Bevin is crisscrossing the Commonwealth, but as its leader. WAVE 3 News caught up with him at several press events voters pay attention to.
Two weeks before the election, he joined Republican lawmakers who have been working on a plan for months to get rid of reformulated gas.
"I have a job to do, if you noticed, those of you who covered me four years ago, back then, I had the luxury of doing nothing but campaigning," Bevin said of his busy schedule. "I've not done as much campaigning because I don't have the time. I'm actually the governor, and I'm trying to do the job."
The job that day served as a two-for-one, as he also took a moment to talk about his opponent.
“Attorney General Beshear is a coward,” Bevin said.
Bevin’s right hook to stay in the governor’s mansion could be political star power: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson campaigned with him in Louisville and Northern Kentucky on Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Eastern Kentucky on Friday and Pence and President Donald Trump will campaign for Bevin at a rally in Lexington on Monday.
“He’s looking forward to it,” Bevin said of Trump. “He enjoys these rallies, the people enjoy these rallies and he will find as enthusiastic a crowd at Rupp Arena as probably has ever been at Rupp arena.”
The presidential visit will score points for Bevin in his final push just hours before voters hit the polls next week.
“They want to come,” Bevin said of Trump and Pence. “They want to be helpful, and they want Kentucky to continue to be a thought leader on things like red tape reduction, on things like criminal justice reform, on things like adoption and foster care.”
Pence will visit Corbin, London and Williamsburg on Friday. Trump’s rally for Bevin in Lexington on Monday starts at 7 p.m.
