Bevin recognized by National Association for Gun Rights

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has received an award from the National Association for Gun Rights.
During a ceremony in Frankfort on Wednesday, Bevin portrayed himself as an unwavering supporter of the Second Amendment, while speaking out against a “red flag” proposal.
The law would restrict firearm sales to people perceived as threats.
“It is a slippery slope to me, which we do not need to go (down),” Bevin said. “Right now, (we’re) very well-defended by the Constitution already, and I think we should preserve that.”
Bevin is up for re-election Tuesday. His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, supports a red flag law.
