Bevin recognized by National Association for Gun Rights
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin received an award Wednesday from the National Association for Gun Rights. (Source: WKYT)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 30, 2019 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 9:27 PM

(WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has received an award from the National Association for Gun Rights.

During a ceremony in Frankfort on Wednesday, Bevin portrayed himself as an unwavering supporter of the Second Amendment, while speaking out against a “red flag” proposal.

The law would restrict firearm sales to people perceived as threats.

“It is a slippery slope to me, which we do not need to go (down),” Bevin said. “Right now, (we’re) very well-defended by the Constitution already, and I think we should preserve that.”

Bevin is up for re-election Tuesday. His Democratic challenger, Andy Beshear, supports a red flag law.

