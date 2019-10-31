Billy Reed: Big, big mistake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Moving inexorably down the road to perdition, the NCAA’s Board of Governors has voted unanimously to begin the process of allowing, ahem, student-athletes to be paid for the usage of their name, likeness and image.
Big, big mistake.
This means that if, say, the North Carolina basketball program wants a certain recruit, it can line up businesses willing to pay that player to come to Chapel Hill by promising him big bucks to put his name on billboards and do commercials.
And what, you may be asking, does this have to do with academics?
The answer is nothing. Nada. Zip.
Instead, it’s a matter of the NCAA, and the university presidents who allegedly run it, once again selling out academic integrity for the millions of dollars from TV, shoe companies, and others. Big-time college athletics is Big Business, and this certifies it.
Naturally, the NCAA has no clue about how to enforce this new model, which was forced by California’s decision to defy the NCAA and allow players at state schools to benefit from their name, likeness, and image.
This is so wrong on so many levels. College sports need less professionalism and commercialism, not more. Will all scholarship athletes in all sports get a piece of the pie or just the superstars headed to the NBA and NFL as fast as they can get there? Will there be any limits on what any one athlete can receive?
And so forth.
Never mind that in all the big-time college athletic problems, scholarship athletes already receive far, far more than average students. Many live in posh athletic dorms. They have all manner of tutors and counselors at their disposal. They have no loans to worry about.
And they are relentlessly “godded up,’ as the late columnist Red Smith like to put it. He meant that the media and fans put them on a pedestal where they are constantly flattered, worshipped, and told they are special because they can dunk a basketball or catch a football.
I hate events such as “Big Blue Madness,” which do nothing except glorify young players far beyond anything they deserve. After being introduced with strobe lights flashing and smoke billowing and the crowd roaring, how can any 18-year-old kid keep his sneakers on the ground?
Once again, I need to mention that universities and colleges are in the business of education, not developing professional athletes. It was that way once upon a time, but now it’s only a quaint and naïve way to view the truth about big-time college sports.
So if you live in, say, Louisville, the day is approaching where you will see the likeness of a freshman basketball player on billboards, urging you to patronize a local car dealership or restaurant. You will be able to buy a few select players’ jerseys with the certain knowledge that the athletes are getting a slice of the profits. Players will be able to charge whatever they can get for autograph signings and other public appearances.
It makes me wonder who will be the first college player to run afoul of the IRS and get jailed for income-tax invasion.
We seem to have forgotten – or just don’t care – that college athletes are entertainers. Period. In terms of society’s needs, they aren’t nearly as important as their fellow students studying to be doctors, lawyers, business leaders, educators, scientists, social workers, etc.
But our values have gotten out of whack at the very institutions that try to teach us values. Scholarship athletes already get far more benefits than average students. The NCAA should be working against over-emphasis on basketball and football instead of promoting it.
Scholarship athletes are the victims, not the beneficiaries, of where the NCAA is headed. They go to college, but do not get an education, and it’s tough to be a contributing member of society without an education. Personally, I think they’re the ones being cheated, but I realize that’s not the majority point of view.
I suppose it was inevitable that the NCAA would reach this sorry state of hypocrisy, a logical follow-up to the shameful one-and-done culture. I see nothing good coming from it except confusion, controversy, and conflict.
Just what the NCAA needs, right?
