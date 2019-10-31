Democratic candidates rally in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Election Day inches closer, several Democrats running for state offices met with voters at a Louisville union hall.
The Get Out The Vote rally was a chance for voters to hear from the Democratic candidates, including Andy Beshear, who’s hoping to unseat Matt Bevin as governor.
Union issues were top of mind Wednesday night.
“I’m here to support Beshear because he wants to repeal the Right To Work law, and he also wants to get back prevailing wage,” voter Spencer Delepierre said.
The Floyd’s Fork Democratic Club hosted Wednesday’s event.
