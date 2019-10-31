Ford reaches tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ford has reached a tentative agreement with The United Auto Workers.
This means employees should be able to avoid a strike. The tentative contract agreement was reached after three days of negotiations.
The U.A.W. and Ford have not made details about the agreement public, but it’s expected to resemble the recent contract the U.A.W. reached with General Motors.
The General Motors contract has a mix of pay raises and lump-sum checks, a quicker path to full wages for new hires and assurances that temporary workers can become full-time. It also includes $7.7 billion in investments at U.S. factories.
Committees of national union leaders and local union officials still have to approve the agreement between Ford and the U.A.W.
The meeting is expected to happen in Detroit on Friday November 1.
Ford’s 55 thousand union workers will then vote on whether to approve the contract.
