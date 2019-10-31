FORECAST: Rainy start to Halloween before windy, colder afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES THIS MORNING
- Areas of patchy fog early; Gusty t-storms possible south
- THIS AFTERNOON: Wind gusts near 35 mph with crashing temperatures
- FRIDAY MORNING: Freeze Watch for most of WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prepare for big changes as the day wears on. Rain rolls into the region before sunrise, finally exiting by the early afternoon.
Temperatures fall throughout the day as the cold front moves through the area.
We’ll fall from the upper 50s this morning into the upper 30s and low 40s by this afternoon. Winds gusting to near 30+ mph this afternoon and evening, it will feel like the upper 20s in many locations.
Flurries and a light mix are possible this evening as cold air continues to funnel into the region and moisture wraps around the area of low-pressure.
Eventually, skies clear overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s. This will be the first hard freeze for many.
Colder weather, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, lasts through the weekend.
FORECAST TODAY (Halloween): Morning rain (100%); Windy; TEMPS: 50s early, falling to around 40° by 4 PM
TRICK-OR-TREAT: Windy & Cold; Drizzle or light snow showers (20%); Temps: 30s (wind chill: mid to upper 20s)
TONIGHT: Breezy; Decreasing Clouds; Colder; LOW: 31° (Suburbs: upper 20s)
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny; Chilly; HIGH: 49°
