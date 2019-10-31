FORECAST: Temperatures fall below freezing overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- FRIDAY MORNING: Freeze Warning for most of WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a cold night for trick or treating with wind chill values in the 20s. The winds will relax a bit overnight and skies will clear.
This will allow for the coldest temperatures of the season to arrive. In fact, a FREEZE WARNING is in place.
We’ll likely see the coldest start to November since 2002, so find your winter gear.
Despite the sunshine, we’re in for a raw day with highs in the 40s Friday.
The weekend warms back into the 50s for highs after morning starts at or below freezing.
Don’t forget to fall back one hour Saturday night / early Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.
REST OF TODAY: Windy & colder. Light drizzle or sleet/snow mix at times (40% chance) TEMPS: 40s early, falling to around 38° by 6 PM
TRICK-OR-TREAT: Windy & cold, drizzle or light snow showers early (20%) Temps: 30s (wind chill: lower 20s)
TONIGHT: Breezy, decreasing clouds and colder LOW: 31° (Suburbs: upper 20s)
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Chilly HIGH: 49°
