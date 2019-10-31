FORECAST: A windy and cold Halloween night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS AFTERNOON: Wind gusts near 35 mph with crashing temperatures
- FRIDAY MORNING: Freeze Warning for most of WAVE Country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold plunge continues across WAVE Country with temperatures dropping into the 30s by the late afternoon commute.
The rain will continue to ease with the heaviest out of the area by lunch. Drizzle will remain around at times, however, with even some sleet or snowflakes mixed in at times. The wind will be the bigger hazard with gusts over 35 mph at times from the northwest.
It will be a windy and cold evening as wind chills drop into the 20s.
The wind will relax after midnight and skies will then have a chance to clear. It will be at that point temperatures look to drop below freezing and a Freeze Warning is in place as a result for the first hard freeze of the season.
Friday will be a chilly day despite sunshine. Highs are expected to remain in the 40s.
REST OF TODAY: Windy & colder. Light drizzle or sleet/snow mix at times (40% chance) TEMPS: 40s early, falling to around 38° by 6 PM
TRICK-OR-TREAT: Windy & cold, drizzle or light snow showers early (20%) Temps: 30s (wind chill: lower 20s)
TONIGHT: Breezy, decreasing clouds and colder LOW: 31° (Suburbs: upper 20s)
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny Chilly HIGH: 49°
