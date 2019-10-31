Jennings County K9 officer helps capture fleeing suspect

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jennings County Sheriff’s Office K9 is credited with helping apprehend a suspect who fled from police multiple times.
On Sunday, police went to serve an arrest warrant for Thomas Burton, 32, of North Vernon. When police arrived at a residence on Kensington Square and attempted to make contact with Burton, he took off on foot.
Police set up a perimeter and K9 officer Axel was deployed to track Burton. Before K9 Axel was able to begin, Burton was found hiding, but refused to comply with officers’ demands and fled once again. This time, Burton ran into K9 officer Axel and his handler.
Burton refused to follow commands and K9 Axel was once again deployed to subdue Burton.
After some resistance, Burton was taken into custody and then taken to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.
Burton is charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine. He’s being held in the Jennings County Jail.
