KCC Manufacturing to add 400 jobs with new HVAC facility in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - KCC Manufacturing is expanding and that means more jobs are coming to Louisville.
KCC will build a 300,000-plus-square-foot facility at 2706 Blankenbaker Road in Jeffersonville to house corporate offices and manufacturing space. The new facility is bringing 400 new, full-time jobs to Jeffersontown.
Production at the new facility will include the design and manufacture of HVAC equipment and sheet metal products.
KCC currently employs 512 people.
