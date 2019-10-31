KCC Manufacturing to add 400 jobs with new HVAC facility in Jeffersontown

KCC Manufacturing is building a new facility in Jeffersonville, bringing 400 new, full time jobs to the area. (Source: KCC Manufacturing)
By Makayla Ballman | October 31, 2019 at 7:12 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 7:12 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - KCC Manufacturing is expanding and that means more jobs are coming to Louisville.

KCC will build a 300,000-plus-square-foot facility at 2706 Blankenbaker Road in Jeffersonville to house corporate offices and manufacturing space. The new facility is bringing 400 new, full-time jobs to Jeffersontown.

Production at the new facility will include the design and manufacture of HVAC equipment and sheet metal products.

KCC currently employs 512 people.

