Lane closures set for Sunday on Sherman Minton Bridge for inspection

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Lane closures will go into effect Sunday on the Sherman Minton Bridge in Floyd County while crews complete overhead support beam inspections.
The closures are scheduled to begin at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, in eastbound lanes of I-64, on the lower deck of the bridge.
Lane closures are also possible on the upper deck of the bridge, in westbound lanes of I-64, for additional beam inspections. All work is expected to be completed by end of day on Thursday (Nov. 7), weather permitting.
Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free throughout the work zone. All work is weather permitting.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.