LMPD K-9 unit demonstrates training practices in wake of ISIS raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The dog involved in an ISIS raid in Syria over the weekend has returned to duty, Pentagon officials have said.
The 4-year-old veteran has participated in about 50 combat missions, and was injured in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Law enforcement officers use the same types of dogs on the streets to fight crime, including the Louisville Metro Police Department.
WAVE 3 News spent some time Wednesday getting an inside look at how LMPD officers are training their K-9s.
The LMPD K-9 unit trains every day to keep their dogs' minds sharp. Before they even hit the streets, the dogs go through five to six months of training to build relationships with their handlers, and to prepare for whatever they'll walk into.
"So a lot of the training that they do ... looking for terrorists ... that type of training they are doing every day is very similar to the kind of training we're doing every week and almost every day on shift," Officer John Kirk, an LMPD K-9 unit trainer, said. "How they prepare their dogs for those missions are very similar."
Every week the LMPD K-9 unit runs through scenarios, making sure their dogs will know what to do in a real-life situation.
"They bite one time to hold the subject for us to be able to take them into custody safely, for when we deploy our dogs in dangerous situations where we'd rather have a dog be first contact with the subject than a human," Dan McNamara, an LMPD K-9 handler, said.
Officers said the key to their K-9s is the relationship between them and the dogs. Many of the dogs go home with their handlers.
"That dog, he's not a weapon," McNamara said. "He is used to be a buffer zone for the safety of our other officers and for the community in general so when there is someone who takes society for granted we can step in and be that buffer zone."
LMPD purchases the dogs from Europe when they are about a year and a half old. The dogs go through some training with North Carolina company Tarheel Canine before LMPD officers pick them up and bring them to Louisville. Officers then train the dogs for five to six months.
"You build a relationship with them," Kirk said. "A lot of trust going on. You gotta earn the dog's trust for him to understand what you're expecting him to do. If you don't have that trust with each other it's going to be a hard time to train the dog."
Kirk said the dogs help make officer's jobs more efficient, especially in situations where people are hiding or running from police.
“An area for a building that might take 30 minutes for officers to search could take a dog almost two to three minutes depending on how big the building is,” Kirk said. “So that puts officers back on the street making the runs they need to a lot faster.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.