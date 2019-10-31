Making Ends Meet: How to go from a financial nightmare to the American dream

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The quest for the American dream has been talked about and dreamed about for as long as America and all its opportunity were discovered 243 years ago.
It can mean different things to different people, but one component for many is home ownership, a place to call your very own.
What we do in our lives has a lot to do with what we can do.
“I have been given another chance,” Alicia Johnson said.
Johnson, a single mother of three girls, wanted more for her family, but first she had to learn more about how to get it and how to correct the mistakes she had made in her past.
“I filed bankruptcy, lost vehicles, got behind in my student loans,” Johnson said. “Late payments, missed payments.”
Johnson is not alone. According to credit bureau Experian, nearly a third of Americans have a bad or poor credit score, or no credit at all.
“I was very discouraged, frustrated, mad at myself,” Johnson said. “I want to own something. I want to leave my children something.”
Tarnished credit report limits with mistakes like Johnson’s might limit choices to loans with higher interest rates or no loan at all. Johnson turned to the Louisville Urban League’s Home Ownership Counseling for help.
“I was able to see past what had gone on in my past and look towards the future,” she said.
For Johnson, it is a very bright future. After attending classes and following the suggestions of the Louisville Urban League, Johnson and her family will soon move into their own home.
“I listened and I learned a lot,” she said. “Credit counseling, budgeting. I learned how to save.”
Dena Elliott, from the Urban League’s Home Ownership program, said a personalized work plan can help with home-buying goals.
“You first have to make a decision,” Elliott said. “It’s not about anybody else. It’s about what you want to do. It’s setting an actual goal.”
You’ve got to do more than set the goal. You must stick to it.
“I can”t do the fancy restaurants," Johnson said. “I can”t go out and buy shoes every week cause I have a huge shoe fetish."
Buying a house is a huge financial commitment.
“You”ve got to really start with a budget," Elliott said. “Start with your income. Start with priorities like knowing what things you have to pay for.”
The Louisville Urban League said in order to buy a home, you must be FIT. The acronym has nothing to do with your physical health, and everything to do with your financial well-being.
“It stands for Financially In Tune, and this is a class that’s required for everyone to go through,” Elliot said. “When you don”t know that there are resources to help you, you feel trapped and you feel stuck."
Getting FIT is not always comfortable, much like getting physically fit, but the best thing to do is come clean about your bad choices. Face the creditors. Pay off old debts. Create your budget and get the additional financial advice you need to move forward. Pay your bills and pay them on time.
“It looks like freedom,” Johnson said. “It looks like choices for me and my family. I have already picked out a home and it’s being rehabbed. No matter where you start, it’s where you end up on that journey.”
Johnson connected with the Rebound Program, just one of the many partners that work with the Louisville Urban League and the Louisville Metro Affordable Housing Trust Fund to help their clients find the perfect residence.
