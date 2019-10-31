Mike Hartnett: Omaha Beach, Code of Honor could help revive 3-year-old division at Breeders’ Cup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s class of 3-year-olds has certainly left us both amazed and dismayed. The journeys for this group have been pretty much a roller coaster ride through 2019.
As the road to the Triple Crown began heating up in late winter, it appeared this division was so deep and talented, with just a brilliant cast of runners.
Bob Baffert’s barn was loaded with potential stars like Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster. Illness and issues kept Game Winner and Roadster on the sidelines, and only Baffert’s Improbable will run Saturday in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.
Trainer Mark Casse grabbed our attention with a great feat of capturing a pair of Triple Crown races, the Preakness with War of Will and the Belmont with Sir Winston. But since, Sir Winston suffered a year-ending injury and while War of Will will run in Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup Classic, he’ll likely be a big longshot.
Of course for many fans, the Kentucky Derby results were a mixed bag with the historic disqualification of Maximum Security. We had hoped for a rematch in the last two jewels, only to have Maximum Security and Country House bypass trips to Baltimore and New York. Will Country House ever surface? I think he’s gone into the Witness Protection Program. Country House ran a solid race at Churchill Downs, but it would have been satisfying to see him try to duplicate that effort in subsequent races.
His trainer, Bill Mott, also had the colt Tacitus, who in late spring seemed to be a star in the making. Yet after winning both the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood, Tacitus couldn’t get back to the winner’s circle.
Back to Maximum Security. His efforts in the Derby and the Haskell were spectacular, but he’s had health issues, too. Missing so much training, he, too, will miss the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday.
But there are a pair of 3-year-olds running in the Cup, both of whom will get the chance to bring the sizzle back to their division. Omaha Beach is the early favorite to capture the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, and Code of Honor is a top contender in the Classic.
Omaha Beach, oh what might have been! His throat issue left him out of the Triple Crown fray, and what a shame that was, as the colt could have made headlines last spring. Then his comeback was delayed six months. In his return race, Omaha Beach put his talent and class on display with a heart-stopping victory in Santa Anita’s Sprint Championship. It was an unlikely win coming off such a long layoff, but then again, Omaha Beach might be a freak.
Now, to Code of Honor, who just keeps getting better as the year gets longer. While other 3-year-olds faded, the colt kept building a solid resume. In 2019, he’s won the Fountain of Youth, Dwyer, Travers and Jockey Club Gold Cup. I say a first- or second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic would nail down the 3-year-old championship for him. A victory on Saturday also could land Code of Honor in the Horse of the Year conversation.
So Code of Honor and Omaha Beach just might be able bring back the luster to the 3-year-old ranks after all is said and done Saturday at Santa Anita.
