Mike Hartnett: Omaha Beach, Code of Honor could help revive 3-year-old division at Breeders’ Cup

Of course for many fans, the Kentucky Derby results were a mixed bag with the historic disqualification of Maximum Security. We had hoped for a rematch in the last two jewels, only to have Maximum Security and Country House bypass trips to Baltimore and New York. Will Country House ever surface? I think he’s gone into the Witness Protection Program. Country House ran a solid race at Churchill Downs, but it would have been satisfying to see him try to duplicate that effort in subsequent races.