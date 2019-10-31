Officials: Convicted rapist mistakenly released from Georgia prison captured in NKY

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (FOX19) - A man who was mistakenly released from a Georgia prison was found in Fort Thomas Wednesday and is set to go to court Thursday morning.
The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, was apprehended in northern Kentucky.
He was held overnight at the Campbell County Jail without bond and will appear before a judge at 8:30 a.m.
CNN reported on Monday that Georgia authorities were searching for Munoz-Mendez. He had been serving a life sentence for rape and aggravated child molestation.
He was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville, Ga. “in error” around noon on Friday, Oct. 25, according to a statement from the GDC.
Authorities, including the GDC fugitive unit, the U.S. Marshals fugitive unit, and ICE, found him about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Munoz-Mendez waived his extradition Thursday morning and will be returned back to Georgia, according to the district court clerk in Cincinnati.
